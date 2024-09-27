Live
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM
Sep 27, 2024 9:00 AM IST
Match will start at 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Nishan Peiris makes his Test debut for Sri Lanka
- D Karunaratne dropped on 5 by D Mitchell in 3.6 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Sri Lanka 41/1 in 11.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 53/1 in 13.2 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 74 balls between D Karunaratne (16) and D Chandimal (35)
- D Chandimal Test fifty: 50 runs in 79 balls (9x4) (0x6)
- Sri Lanka 100/1 in 29.5 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 182 balls between D Karunaratne (39) and D Chandimal (60)
- Lunch: Sri Lanka 102/1 in 32.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 153/2 in 45.2 overs
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 153/2 in 46.0 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 51 off 83 balls between D Chandimal (19) and A Mathews (28)
- D Chandimal 16th Test hundred: 100 runs in 171 balls (13x4) (0x6)
- Tea: Sri Lanka 194/2 in 62.0 overs
- Sri Lanka 201/2 in 65.3 overs
- A Mathews 44th Test fifty: 50 runs in 111 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 240/3 in 78.0 overs
- New ball taken: Sri Lanka 249/3 in 80.1 overs
- Sri Lanka 250/3 in 81.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between A Mathews (13) and Kamindu (29)
- Kamindu dropped on 26 by D Mitchell in 83.2 overs
- A Mathews dropped on 68 by T Latham in 84.3 overs
- Sri Lanka 300/3 in 88.4 overs
- Kamindu 5th Test Fifty: 50 runs in 53 balls (8x4) (1x6)
- Stumps: Sri Lanka 306/3 in 90.0 overs
Sep 27, 2024 9:00 AM IST
2nd Test (Day2) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.