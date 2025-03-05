Steve Smith holds Virat Kohli after KL Rahul hits winning six, keeps hand on his chest in rare post-match scenes

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith displayed mutual admiration and great sportsmanship following the conclusion of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia. After India wrapped up the proceedings to win the encounter by four wickets, Kohli and Smith, part of the much-publicised 'fab four', were seen sharing a moment in the middle. The video is now going viral on social media. Steve Smith and Virat Kohli shared great sportsmanship after the end of the semi-final(REUTERS)

As soon as KL Rahul hit the winning six off Glenn Maxwell's bowling, celebrations were in store, and the entire Indian camp was seen jumping with joy. KL Rahul screamed his lungs out, and senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hugged each other.

However, the focus soon shifted to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, who first shook hands on the field. The duo hugged each other, and Smith was then seen placing his hands on Virat Kohli's chest.

This was a rare gesture by Smith, and he possibly showed his appreciation for 'chase master' Kohli, who once again was the guiding force behind India's successful chase.

Kohli warmly hugged Glenn Maxwell as well, his former teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The duo spoke for a brief while before shaking hands with other players.

Both Kohli and Smith had a good day at the office. However, it was Kohli's effort that triumphed over Smith and Australia. The 36-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 84 runs off 98 balls as India chased down the target of 265 with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Who will India face in the final?

This is the third consecutive Champions Trophy for India and the side now awaits the winner of the South Africa versus New Zealand semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

India had won the Champions Trophy in 2013 while the side reached the final of the 2017 edition, eventually losing against Pakistan in the summit clash at the Oval, London.

Speaking of the semi-final between India and Australia, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammed Shami returned with three wickets as Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each as well. Smith was Australia's top-scorer, playing a knock of 79 while Alex Carey scored 61.

India chased down the total comfortably as Virat Kohli (84), Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42*) played valuable knocks, not letting the pressure get the better of India.