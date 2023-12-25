'Hope he proves me wrong': Sunil Gavaskar settles debate about Shami's replacement for South Africa Test series

Chasing history in South Africa, Rohit Sharma's Team India can end a 31-year wait for a Test series win over the Proteas. After securing bragging rights in the white-ball series, India will welcome seasoned campaigners Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in its star-studded playing XI for the 1st Test against South Africa. With batting icons Kohli and Rohit set to lead the batting charge, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed the visitors to score heavily against the formidable bowling attack of the Proteas. Gavaskar revealed the reason behind his third pick, who can replace Shami in the Indian XI(PTI-AP)

More than a month after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Cup final, Rohit and Kohli have returned to the Indian camp for their first international game since the ICC event. With Rohit at the helm, the Rahul Dravid-coached side will resume their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign in the two-match series against hosts South Africa. Batting icons Kohli and Rohit enjoyed a fruitful net session together in the lead-up to the Test series opener at Centurion.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the Boxing Day Test, batting icon Gavaskar said that he is expecting 'experienced batters' like Kohli and Rohit to have a run-fest series against South Africa. According to Gavaskar, the 'likely absence' of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi can help India batters in posting massive totals in the Test series. Talking about the Indian bowling attack, Gavaskar explained his reason behind naming Mukesh Kumar as Mohammed Shami's like-for-like replacement. India's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup 2024, Shami failed to regain his fitness for the South Africa series. His participation in the Test series was subject to fitness after he picked up an ankle injury.

'Not sure about Prasidh Krishna'

“I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna. He has come back from an injury. If he is required to bowl 15-20 overs in the day, I am not sure if he will be able to do that. I hope he proves me wrong because if anybody proves me wrong, that means India are doing well and if India are doing well, I am very happy. I believe Bumrah and Siraj pick themselves because of the way they have bowled over the last year and a half with the white ball and the red ball. So my opening bowlers would be them,” Gavaskar said.

'My third pick would be Mukesh Kumar because…'

Backed by the former Indian skipper to complement Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the 1st Test, senior pacer Mukesh made his debut against the West Indies in July. The fast bowler has only played a solitary Test while his teammate Prasidh is yet to make his red-ball debut for India.“Then depending on what you want you want and what kind of a surface you are looking at, my third pick would be Mukesh Kumar because he moves the ball and bowls good lines and lengths. He has got the experience of bowling long spells because he has played a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket. If you to bowl the entire day, you have to be ready to bowl at least 18 to 20 overs,” Gavaskar added.