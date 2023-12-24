Watch: Virat Kohli available for selection as Team India set to resume WTC campaign with 1st Test vs South Africa

Days before the start of the Boxing Day Test match between Rohit Sharma's Team India and hosts South Africa in Centurion, veteran batter Virat Kohli reportedly returned home due to a family emergency on Friday. The former Indian skipper is hoping to make a memorable return to South Africa as the batting icon missed the entire white-ball leg of India's first away tour after the ICC World Cup. Kohli was rested for the twin white-ball series against the Proteas. Virat Kohli is available for selection (Getty Images-X)

Batting superstar Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah were all unavailable for the T20I and One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa. Kohli, who finished the 2023 World Cup as the leading run-getter, had travelled to South Africa as part of India's Test squad for the two-match series. Rohit's Team India will meet the Proteas in the curtain-raiser of the Test series on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park.

As per the latest developments, Kohli has re-joined the Indian squad for the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. In a video shared on X (formerly known as X), Kohli was seen enjoying a fruitful batting session at the nets. According to multiple reports, Kohli returned to the Indian camp on Sunday. Earlier, news agency PTI reported that the 35-year-old returned to India due to a family emergency. "Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test," a source told the news agency on Friday.

Kohli and Rohit in action at SuperSport Park

India without Shami and Kishan in South Africa

According to the previous report, Kohli had left on Thursday and his departure was pre-decided. The former India skipper didn't take part in the three-day squad match ahead of the 1st Test against South Africa. Kohli missed a Test match against South Africa when India last toured the rainbow nation due to a back injury. Senior batter Kohli will record his 112th Test appearance for India on Tuesday. Averaging almost 50 in the longest format, Kohli has amassed 8,676 runs in 111 Test matches. The Indian run machine has 29 half-centuries and 29 centuries to his name in Test cricket. While Kohli is available for selection, India will miss the services of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and fast-bowler Mohammed Shami in the two-Test series.