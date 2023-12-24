Sunil Gavaskar picks India's playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Kohli after Gill; Ashwin teams up with Jadeja

For the first time in India's multi-format tour to South Africa, seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will feature in the Indian playing XI on Tuesday. The Rahul Dravid-coached side is set to resume their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with the upcoming two-game series against hosts South Africa. With India set to meet South Africa for the series opener next week, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has picked his playing XI for the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Sunil Gavaskar has picked India's XI for the 1st Test against South Africa(AP-HT)

The Indian think tank is expected to deal with selection headaches for at least two slots in the playing XI of the visitors. Fresh from leading India to a series win in the One Day International (ODI) format, versatile batter KL Rahul can keep wickets for the visitors in the 1st Test. India have added wicketkeeper KS Bharat to its Test squad after gloveman Ishan Kishan asked to be released from the two-game series. Rahul, who is the frontrunner to keep wickets for Rohit's men in the 1st Test, was also picked by Gavaskar in the Indian XI.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: South Africa coach fires fresh 'Rabada' warning in lead-up to Boxing Day Test against Rohit Sharma's Team India

Keeping things simple while sharing his Indian XI for the Boxing Day Test on Star Sports, Gavaskar named Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the openers. According to the former India skipper, superstar Shubman Gill will continue to bat ahead of former skipper Virat Kohli at the No.3 position in the longest format. The former World No.1 ODI batter auditioned for the No.3 role in the West Indies series.

Kohli after Gill, Ashwin teams up with Jadeja in Gavaskar's India XI

“My playing XI is gonna be very simple. The openers will be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma - the captain. No.3 Shubman Gill, No.4 - Kohli, No. 5 KL Rahul and No.6 Shreyas Iyer. 5 and 6 can move, and after that will be Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. Since Centurion is expected to be a fast-bowling paradise, India can feature three pacers in its starting XI for the 1st Test against the Proteas.

Announcing his three picks, Gavaskar opined that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar should team up with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the Boxing Day Test. “Then I'll have three fast bowlers - Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj,” Gavaskar added. India can either pick Mukesh or Prasidh Krishna for the 1st Test. Earlier, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the entire Test series due to an ankle injury. Pacer Prasidh recently recorded a five-wicket haul for India ‘A’ against South Africa ‘A’ in the first Unofficial Test at Potchefstroom.

Sunil Gavaskar's India XI for 1st Test against South Africa:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal,

Top-order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli,

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk),

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin,

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.