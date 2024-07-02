Suryakumar Yadav reveals Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting speech before T20 WC final vs SA: ‘…I’ll need everyone’s oxygen'

Rohit Sharma has etched his name in history books by becoming the second Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup glory. After losing two ICC finals last year - WTC and ODI World Cup, the five-time IPL-winning skipper was under immense pressure to end the ICC title drought, and he didn't disappoint anyone. Rohit led the team from the front and produced inspiring performances against teams like England and Australia as India finished the campaign unbeaten. He didn't shy away from making bold decisions like promoting Axar Patel in the batting order in the final and holding Ravindra Jadeja in the bowling. India's Rohit Sharma (C) and Suryakumar Yadav celebrating a wicket during the T20 World Cup final. (ANI)

Rohit also delivered a powerful speech in the team hurdle before the South Africa final, where he urged the players to bring their everything to the game as Suryakumar Yadav revealed that all present there were moved by the skipper's words.

‘I can’t climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone’s oxygen. He also said, ‘Joh bhi hai, paon mein, dimag mein, dil mein (Whatever you have in your legs, mind and heart), just bring everything to the game. If that happens, we will not regret the night’. We all were moved,” Suryakumar told Indian Express.

The Indian stars fought hard till the end and pulled off a miraculous comeback in the last five overs to pin the Proteas down. The skipper was proactive and backed his bowlers, who bowled the tight lines and mixed them well with their variations; the fielders also complemented them with some brilliant stuff on the field. Meanwhile, it was Surya's brilliant catch near the boundary rope on the first ball of the final over, which almost sealed the deal for India.

Suryakumar, who has been Rohit's trump card over the years, talked about playing under his leadership and asserted he connected with every player both on and off the field.

“He connects with the players. Off the field, be it in a hotel room, or on the beach, he connects with everyone. So when a crunch situation comes, players know that he (Rohit) will back us. One feels I have to deliver for this man for the confidence and respect he gives to everyone,” Surya added.