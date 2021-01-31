Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Indian cricket team’s historic Test series win against Australia. During his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that the hard work and grit shown by the Indian players was truly inspiring.

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring," PM Modi said during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

इस महीने, क्रिकेट पिच से भी बहुत अच्छी खबर मिली | हमारी क्रिकेट टीम ने शुरुआती दिक्कतों के बाद, शानदार वापसी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज जीती | हमारे खिलाड़ियों का hard work और teamwork प्रेरित करने वाला है : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanked PM Modi for his words of appreciation and encouragement.

“Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high. @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImRo45 @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS,” BCCI tweeted.

Indian captain Virat Kohli shared the tweet with a tricolour emoji.

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the absence of Virat Kohli and guided the team to 2-1 win, also took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It’s always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward.”

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “Thank you so much sir.”

On January 19, an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test at the Gabba to win the series 2-1.

India's memorable win had also ensured that they topple Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

Now, the focus has been shifted to the upcoming series against England. India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

