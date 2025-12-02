Temba Bavuma sidesteps uproar over Shukri Conrad’s controversial ‘grovel’ remark: ‘Not for me to clarify'

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma declined to comment on his head coach Shukri Conrad’s controversial statement about wanting India to "really grovel" during the second Test in Guwahati. Conrad made the comments after the end of fourth day's play in the second Test with his team in a commanding position to win their first Test series in India in 25 years. The remark drew widespread criticism, with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar among those who condemned it. Temba Bavuma avoids comment on Shukri Conrad’s India ‘grovel’ remark(AFP)

Bavuma added that he saw no need to clarify Conrad’s choice of words, made during the fourth day of the Test. “No, I don’t think it is distracting and it’s not for me to clarify,” said Bavuma, who had missed the opening ODI.

For those unfamiliar, the term 'grovel' has a notable place in cricket history. In 1976, when the West Indies toured England as clear favourites, then-English captain Tony Greig declared in a pre-series interview, "... I intend to make them (West Indies) grovel." The Caribbean team went on to dominate, winning the series 5-0 and leaving Greig to eat humble pie.

Meanwhile, South Africa went down in the first ODI against India, as Virat Kohli’s brilliant century set the foundation for a 350-run target. In response, the Proteas fell short, being bowled out for 332.

'We wanted four-match Test series vs India"

Bavuma, who has an impressive record of 11 wins in 12 Tests as skipper, emphasised the need for more Test cricket against top-tier nations. Highlighting the role of administrators in shaping the calendar, he said it was up to those in “suits” at Cricket South Africa to make it happen.

“All of us have been crying for more cricket especially against the top nations,” he said.

“The Test series (against India) now, as much as there were two match series, a lot of us would have wanted to see it going to three or four-match series. When it's a side like India, they would have raised the standard, which would have forced us to raise our standards as well.”

“As players, we don't get involved when it comes to the scheduling, the negotiation, and all of that. Those are for, I guess, the people in suits, the Cricket South Africa," he added.