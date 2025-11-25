‘We wanted them to really grovel’: South Africa coach Shukri Conrad fires open dig at India as series all but sealed

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad sparked a fresh wave of debate ahead of Day 5 with a stinging remark directed at India while defending his bold declaration call in Guwahati. With the hosts already reeling, his comments added another layer of intensity and threw down a challenge to an India side needing a monumental 522 runs, a target well beyond reach, with only eight wickets in hand. South Africa stand on the verge of a series cleansweep against India

Conrad made the remark during his Tuesday press conference at the Barsapara Stadium after the close of Day 4, when he was asked about South Africa’s declaration. He revealed that the plan was to make India “grovel” by setting a towering 549-run target, one the struggling hosts are now chasing to avoid defeat in the second Test and a looming series whitewash. Conrad later clarified he was “stealing a phrase” from Tony Greig’s infamous 1976 comment before England’s 0-3 loss to Clive Lloyd’s West Indies.

"We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening," Conrad said.

He further explained why South Africa batted for nearly 80 overs and kept on going despite the lead crossing 500 in the second session.

"There were a few factors. We obviously were looking at how best we are going to use the new ball, so that in the morning we still get a newish, hard ball," Conrad said.

He then gave an interesting insight into his tactical nous.

"We felt that when the shadows come across the pitch in the evening, there's something in it for the quick bowlers. So we didn't want to declare too early and not be able to use that (with hard ball).

"And then obviously we wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field."