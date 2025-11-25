Virat Kohli first refuses, then tells paparazzi ‘chalo ek photo le lo’ upon landing in India after 6 months for SA ODIs

Batting star Virat Kohli is back in India for the first time since the end of the 2025 IPL season six months ago, as he gears up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The contest, which follows the ongoing Test series in Guwahati, begins on November 30 in Ranchi. Virat Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the South Africa series(PTI)

The ODIs will also mark Kohli’s first appearance in Indian colours on home soil since the white-ball series against England in February before the Champions Trophy. He then featured in the IPL, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title triumph. Kohli stayed in India for another week for RCB’s celebrations, which unfortunately ended on a horrific note with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A video that went viral on Tuesday showed Kohli at an airport upon his return for the South Africa ODIs. He initially declined to pose for pictures and headed straight to his car, but later agreed after dropping his bag inside. The former India captain appeared in a jovial mood as he obliged fans and photographers with selfies and photos.

This will be his second appearance in a series since he made an international comeback last month in Australia for a three-match ODI series. His grand return did not go according to plan as he suffered two consecutive dismissals for a duck in the first two matches, which showed his rustiness. It also sparked questions about whether the selectors and team management are right in not rushing to confirm Kohli's spot in the scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But Kohli proved the doubters wrong in the final game in Sydney, where he scored a vintage half-century in a chasing cause, and forged a century stand alongside Rohit Sharma, who got to his triple-figure score.

With his return to familiar conditions at home, Kohli would aim to continue his sublime form and cement his place in India's World Cup plans.