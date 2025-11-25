‘If Nitish Kumar Reddy is an all-rounder, I’m a great all-rounder. How is he there in Team India?': Ex-captain's rant

Former India captain and ex–chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has launched another sharp critique of India’s selection policies, this time targeting young cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy, questioning his place in the national side and dismissing the notion that he is an international-level all-rounder. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka alongside his son Anirudha, Srikkanth reacted strongly when Nitish’s name was mentioned during a discussion on India’s squad balance.

“Who calls Nitish Reddy an all-rounder?” Srikkanth said in his trademark blunt style. “Can anyone see his bowling and say he is an all-rounder? He hit a hundred at the MCG, yes — but what has he done after that? One swallow doesn’t make a summer.”

Nitish’s century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains his standout Test performance, but Srikkanth argued that beyond that innings, the 22-year-old has offered little with either bat or ball to justify being slotted in as a dual-skill option.

“If Nitish Reddy is an all-rounder, then I am a great all-rounder,” he joked. “Let’s call a spade a spade. Does he have movement? Pace? Is he some deadly batsman? How can you call him an all-rounder?”

Srikkanth further questioned Nitish’s presence not just in the Test squad but also in the ODI setup. “How is Nitish in the ODI team also? What has he done? Is he the replacement for Hardik Pandya? Why not Axar Patel?”

Apart from a grand century at the MCG against Australia, Nitish has little to show for as an all-rounder with a batting average of 28 and a grand total of 8 wickets to show for in 10 matches. After being released from the squad in the first Test, Nitish Reddy was recalled for the second Test and was also included in the XI, but his return added little value to India's fate. He was out for 10 in the first innings and picked up zero wickets in the 10 overs that he bowled spread across two innings.

The former selector then widened his criticism, slamming India’s decision to play Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter in the ongoing Test, and questioning the continued non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan, who has yet to get a consistent run in home conditions.

Srikkanth also praised South Africa’s lower-order heroes Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy, who punished India’s bowlers in the second Test.

“Just see how Marco Jansen smashed Indians,” he said, laughing. “Our guys kept feeding him in the same range. Was there one short ball? He hit everyone — Bumrah, the spinners — like he was showing the Brahmaputra and tea gardens of Assam!”

He applauded Muthusamy for his discipline and application, saying the South African pair made India’s attack look “very ordinary.”