The jersey switch that shook destiny: How Harmanpreet Kaur's move from 7 to 23 broke a jinx of decades

For years, Harmanpreet Kaur carried the weight of unfulfilled promise. As captain, she led India into major finals, the 2020 T20 World Cup in Melbourne and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Both times, she returned home empty-handed. The number 7 on her jersey became synonymous with heartbreak. It was a constant reminder of opportunities narrowly missed. Harmanpreet Kaur with her two jersey numbers(@cricbuzz, @WomensCricZone/x.com)

The numerological gambit

In November 2024, Harmanpreet made an unexpected change. India unveiled their new ODI jersey, and the Indian skipper had abandoned the number 7. In its place was 23. The decision came after consulting renowned numerologist Sanjay B. Jumaani.

Number 7 had long been associated with MS Dhoni’s legacy. But for Harmanpreet, it represented something else. Unfulfilled dreams, trophies that slipped away.

The impact appeared immediate. Wearing 23, she led the Mumbai Indians to the 2025 Women’s Premier League championship. She scored the most runs in the final and earned the Player of the Match award. The timing seemed fortuitous. India were preparing for the home World Cup.

Breaking the jinx

Under Harmanpreet’s captaincy with the jersey number 23, India entered the 2025 World Cup. The tournament was held on home soil, and the pressure was immense. The expectations on the team were sky-high.

On November 2, 2025, the final arrived. India faced South Africa at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. A battle of nerves and the result: India won the match by 52 runs. India’s first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

Shafali Verma delivered an explosive performance. She scored 87 runs off 78 deliveries, and India posted 298/7. Deepti Sharma then sealed the win with a valuable contribution of 58 runs and five crucial wickets. When the final wicket fell, Harmanpreet stood at the center of jubilant celebrations. The number 23 gleamed under the stadium lights.

The victory represented more than statistical vindication. Harmanpreet’s jersey number had been deeply personal. She started with number 84. Her mother chose it to honor the victims of the 1984 riots. She then moved to 7 in tribute to her admiration for MS Dhoni. Each number carried emotional significance, but only 23 delivered the ultimate prize.

Whether numerology influenced fate remains debatable. Perhaps it simply coincided with peak performance. What’s undeniable is the transformation. Harmanpreet Kaur turned near misses into triumph. She finally crossed the threshold that had eluded Indian women’s cricket for decades. That captain who once bore the burden of 7 now carried the legacy of 23. And a World Cup trophy.