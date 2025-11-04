No Harmanpreet Kaur in ICC's Team of the Tournament for Women's World Cup 2025, captaincy goes to...

Harmanpreet Kaur, who etched her name in history after winning the maiden Women's World Cup title for India on Sunday, has not been named in the ICC's Team of the Tournament as the apex body picked Laura Wolvaardt, the South Africa captain, to lead the side. There are just three Indians named in the side - Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma. England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named as the 12th player in the lineup. Harmanpreet Kaur has not been named in ICC's Team of the Tournament. (@BCCIWomen X)

Apart from leading India to the title win, Harmanpreet also had a decent tournament with the bat, scoring 260 runs in nine matches at an average of 32.50, including a key knock of 89 in the semi-final against Australia.

The ICC's Team of the Tournament has 3 players each from the finalists, India and South Africa. Marizanne Kapp, Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk are the three representatives from the Proteas.

Three Australian players are also there in the form of Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner, while the other two players are Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz and England's Sophie Ecclestone.

Speaking of Smriti Mandhana, she finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 World Cup with 434 runs at an average of 54.25, including a century against New Zealand. On the other hand, her teammate Rodrigues returned with a memorable 127-run knock in the semi-final as India pulled off the highest-ever chase in the history of women's ODIs (339).

Deepti Sharma was earlier chosen as the Player of the Tournament after she topped with bowling charts with 22 scalps.

Wolvaardt's showpiece event

The Proteas captain, Wolvaardt, ended the tournament as the leading run scorer with 571 runs at an outstanding average of 71.37, becoming the leading individual run-scorer at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Nawaz was chosen ahead of India's Richa Ghosh and Australia's Healy as she returned with three catches and four stumpings for Pakistan, including an outstanding take down the leg side to dismiss Harmanpreet against India.

It is worth mentioning that the Team of the Tournament was selected by the panel consisting of commentators Ian Bishop, Mel Jones, and Isa Guha, as well as Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager – Events and Corporate Communications) and Estelle Vasudevan (Journalist Representative).

ICC's Team of the Tournament: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone.

12th member: Nat Sciver-Brunt.