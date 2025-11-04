Harmanpreet Kaur's removal from captaincy is ‘overdue’; BCCI advised to appoint Smriti Mandhana by legendary cricketer

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has barely sunk in, but former Indian captain Shantha Rangaswamy believes this is precisely the moment to make a bold leadership call. In an interview with PTI, Rangaswamy said the captaincy should move from Harmanpreet Kaur to Smriti Mandhana, arguing that the change is overdue and in the larger interest of Indian cricket as well as Harmanpreet herself. Harmanpreet Kaur poses for a picture with the trophy after the team's win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final(@BCCIWomen X)

“It’s overdue. Because Harman, as a batter and a fielder, is brilliant. Yes. But tactically, she can fumble at times. I feel she can contribute more if she’s without the burden of captaincy,” Rangaswamy said.

Smriti is ready for all-format leadership

Rangaswamy stressed that the decision must be taken with an eye on India’s future, not as a reaction to a single campaign, even if it has ended with a historic trophy. She pointed to the 2029 ODI World Cup and next year’s T20 World Cup in the UK as immediate markers that demand forward planning.

She backed Smriti Mandhana as the natural successor to lead India in every format. “Smriti should be made captain across formats. You need to plan for future World Cups also,” she said, adding that a clear leadership roadmap would help India build on, rather than merely celebrate, their World Cup breakthrough.

Rangaswamy acknowledged that calls for change right after a global title are rarely popular, but insisted this was about the bigger picture. “See, when it comes after a success like this, it will be taken well, but in the interest of Indian cricket and in Harman’s own interest, I think she can contribute much more as a batter without the burden of consistency,” she added.

“She still has three-four years of big-time cricket left. Not being captain would allow her to do that,” the former India skipper said.

Drawing a parallel with the men's set-up, Rangaswamy noted how selectors moved on from Rohit Sharma even after he guided India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, underlining the need to think ahead rather than rest on recent glory.

Bowling is still a concern

Even as she hailed the World Cup win, Rangaswamy flagged areas India must address. “In our days, batting used to be the weaker link. Now batting has a settled look, but bowling is a concern. Fielding, too, can be a lot better,” she said. “Australia lost only because they did not have a good bowling attack. I would say Pakistan and Bangladesh had better bowling attacks. The batters did the job for us,” she further added.

Looking beyond tactics, Rangaswamy predicted a transformative impact for the women’s game. “Ten years down the line, you see the massive impact of this win. This will inspire millions to take up the sport,” she said, while also praising outgoing chief selector Neetu David and her panel for assembling a squad that delivered when it mattered most.