‘The time has come’ - Sunil Gavaskar has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement

The debate over MS Dhoni’s retirement has been dominating headlines for quite some time now. There are various opinions when it comes to the experts and former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar joined the conversation on Thursday. In an interview with India Today, Gavaskar said that Dhoni’s time is up and Team India should start looking beyond the former skipper. Dhoni has not played for India since the ICC World Cup 2019 and the veteran wicket-keeper batsman made himself unavailable for selection for India’s tour of West Indies in August as he took a sabbatical to train with the Para Regiment of the Indian Army in Kashmir.

“Dhoni’s time is up. With due respect, the time has come. India should look beyond. With the greatest of respect to Dhoni, I think he should be going without being pushed out,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Earlier, chief selector MSK Prasad addressed questions regarding the future of Dhoni during the announcement of Indian Test squad for their upcoming series against South Africa. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against the Proteas, starting September 15. Prasad was asked regarding Dhoni’s future during the press conference and he replied: “No update on MS Dhoni’s retirement, the news is incorrect.”

Dhoni also found support from India skipper Virat Kohli who showered praises on the veteran.

“Look experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen, and they have proved people wrong, and he has done that many times in his career as well. So one great thing about him is that he thinks for India cricket. And whatever we think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there. The kind of mindset he has had is to groom youngsters and give them opportunities, and he is still the same person,”

“When you decide to stop playing is an absolutely individual thing, and no one else should have an opinion on it, that’s what I think. As long as he is available and continues to play, he is going to be very very valuable,” he said.

