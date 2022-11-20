'This was another video game innings': Virat Kohli's stunning tweet after Suryakumar's hundred vs NZ breaks the internet

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday showed by he is the number-one ranked T20I batter in the world as he continued with his sublime for, in the format to hit a blazing unbeaten knock of 111 against New Zealand on Sunday at the Bay Oval. Suryakumar's knock helped India recover from a sluggish start to finish with 191 for six in the second T20I match of the series. Following the knock, former India captain Virat Kohli posted a stunning tweet for the star India batter and it immediately broke the internet. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20)

Suryakumar batted like he was from a different planet. While other batters looked to struggle and adjust themselves in the conditions, Suryakumar did what he does best. He made an absolute mockery of the New Zealand attack as he left no areas on the ground where he did not score a boundary. Overall, he stitched 11 boundaries and seven maximums in his 51-ball knock en route to his second international century.

Moments after the big knock, Kohli took to Twitter

“Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar”

Suryakumar however failed to equal Kohli's all-time India record of highest ever score by a batter of the Men in Blue. His unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup tops the list, while Suryakumar's 111* stands fourth on the list.

“In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me,” said Suryakumar after his breathtaking knock.

