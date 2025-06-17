Triple Super Over mayhem as Netherlands survive late drama to win historic T20I contest against Nepal

A late drama unfolded in Glasgow, eventually leading to an unprecedented scene as the Netherlands beat Nepal in a thrilling T20I contest that had not one but three Super Overs. This was the first time any men's professional match—T20 or List A—had witnessed three tie-breaks. Netherlands beat Nepal in tri-series contest

The Netherlands posted 152 for seven and looked set for the win as Nepal required 16 runs in the final over. However, Nandan Yadav scored two boundaries, one off the last ball, to level the score and force a Super Over.

Nepal set a target of 20 runs after Kushal Bhurtel smashed two sixes and a four in five of the deliveries. But it was chased down after Max ODowd clobbered a boundary and a maximum in the final two balls.

In the second Super Over, the Netherlands batted first and scored 17 runs, but this time Nepal levelled the contest after Dipendra Singh Airee hit a six on the last ball to mark the first instance of a third Super Over.

However, the final tie-break failed to live up to the drama as Nepal lost two wickets in four balls for no runs. Michael Levitt stepped up for the Dutch with a first-ball six against Sandeep Lamichhane as the Netherlands sealed an epic win.

Offspinner Zach Lion-Cachet was named the Player of the Match for his double wicket in the third Super Over against Nepal, where he dismissed Rohit Paudel and Rupesh Singh.

The Dutch had lost their opening match of the series with Scotland on Monday. They will now have a rest day on Tuesday to recover before taking on Scotland again on Wednesday. Nepal, on the other hand, are straight back into action against the Scots at the same venue.

Each team will face the other two twice in the T20I tri-series before deciding the winner. Scotland, home team, currently lead the chart with two points and a superior net run rate.