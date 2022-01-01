Urged Virat to 'please continue' as T20I captain for 'sake of Indian cricket': Chetan Sharma on Kohli's 'shock' decision

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had announced in October that he would be stepping down from his role as captain in the shortest format after the tournament. The following two months saw controversies erupting in Indian cricket with Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and chief selector Chetan Sharma at the forefront of it all.

In early December, the BCCI had announced that Rohit Sharma would succeed Kohli as captain in ODIs – thus confirming the Indian opener as the full-time white-ball captain. A day later, Ganguly revealed that the board urged Kohli to not leave the leadership role in T20Is in October, while the batter – still the Test captain – insisted that no such request was made.

In a press conference organised to announce the Indian ODI squad for the South Africa series, Chetan Sharma opened up on the situation and reiterated that everyone was in “shock” when Kohli, in a meeting preceding the T20 World Cup, announced his decision to leave T20I captaincy. Sharma also revealed that everyone present in the meeting had urged Kohli to “think about the decision.”

“When the meeting started, it was a surprise for everybody. If there was a World Cup right ahead and you get to hear this news, how would you normally react? Everyone who was present at the meeting urged Virat to think about the decision. This could've been talked about after the World Cup. All selectors felt that this could affect the World Cup and it was told to Virat, for the sake of Indian cricket, to please continue as captain,” Chetan Sharma told media.

“All convenors were there, the board officials were there. When news like this comes up, you're in a shock. It was the instant reaction. It was a matter of the World Cup and we thought we could talk about this after the tournament.”

Virat Kohli, in a press conference ahead of India's scheduled departure to South Africa, had contradicted Ganguly's statement.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series," Kohli had said.

However, Sharma also insisted that everyone respected Kohli's decision and said that everyone who is a part of the Indian cricket has the sole goal of working towards its development.

"He had his plans and we respect him. Virat Kohli is India's heritage. He said in the media that he had been thinking about this since WTC, but yes, everyone told him to think about the decision.

“The main aim for everybody, the team management, the board and selectors.. our goal is one. To take the Indian team to the top. We don't want controversies. We don't come out because our job is to select the team, make sure the best guys represent the country. As a cricketer, it is saddening when these things come out,” said Sharma.

Gave Virat, Rohit time to “gel into the system”

Chetan Sharma also addressed the speculations over the timing of the announcement, which triggered after Kohli revealed that he was told of the decision to remove him from ODI captaincy 90 minutes before it was confirmed publicly. The chief selector insisted that it was announced at the time so that both, Kohli and Rohit have ample time to “gel into the system” before the ODI squad announcement.

“There is no confusion. The thing is, Virat had said that he was told 90 minutes before but the team selection took place today. We announced at that time because we want everyone to concentrate on cricket. In the middle of the series, you can't just call somebody and say, 'No, you're not the captain anymore'. We gave time to Virat and Rohit both so they can gel into the system,” said Sharma.

“Selectors have brilliant communication with board, team management, captain and even domestic players. It is our duty, there is no communication gap. We only announced so that there is ample time, because the one-day team is being named today. On that day, we had announced the Test team. We had informed Virat before the meeting. We can only inform the captain when selectors meet and decide.”