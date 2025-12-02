Vaibhav Suryavanshi belts Maharashtra with 7 towering sixes to set SMAT ablaze with record-breaking century

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has turned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 on its head with a blistering century against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday. Opening for Bihar after Maharashtra opted to bowl first, the teenager carried his bat for a stunning 108 off 61 balls, powering the side to 176/3 in 20 overs in the Elite Group B clash. Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025. (PTI)

Suryavanshi reached his maiden SMAT hundred off just 57 balls, finishing with seven fours and seven sixes and a strike rate of 177.05 on a surface where most batters struggled to time the ball fluently. He scored more than half of Bihar’s total and was still there at the end of the innings.

Teenage prodigy lifts struggling Bihar

Coming into this fixture, Bihar were bottom of the Elite Group B after three straight defeats, their batting repeatedly folding under pressure. Maharashtra, led by Prithvi Shaw, had at least one win on the board and were looking to use this game to climb back into the qualification race.

Those dynamics made Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock even more significant. Bihar lost B Saurabh early, but the youngster held the innings together, first consolidating, then gradually opening up once he was set. Small stands with Piyush Singh, Akash Raj and Ayush Loharuka revolved entirely around his tempo; Bihar were 52/1 at one stage before Suryavanshi’s acceleration in the middle overs pushed them past 150 and then beyond 170 at the death.

Notably, Suryavanshi became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to score a century.

Suryavanshi grabbing headlines

The left-handed batter has already built a cult following with his record-breaking feats: a T20 hundred for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 and a savage 144 off 42 balls for India A against UAE in the Emerging Asia Cup.

But this innings will be remembered as his first major statement in India’s senior domestic T20 circuit. Against a Maharashtra attack featuring the likes of Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, and Jalaj Saxena, the 14-year-old showed both range and maturity - picking gaps early, then clearing the ropes almost at will once he crossed the fifty.

At the halfway mark, Bihar’s 176/3 has given their bowlers a real total to defend and injected life into their SMAT campaign. Whatever the result, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has ensured that a season which began with low scores and questions around his form now has a highlight that will be replayed for years.