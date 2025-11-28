Vaibhav Suryavanshi not considered for captaincy, Ayush Mhatre to lead India U19 in Asia Cup

8Teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was once again overlooked for the India U19 captaincy despite his rapid rise and consistent match-winning performances at this level and for India A. The BCCI junior selection committee on Friday retained Ayush Mhatre as captain for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup in Dubai, opting for experience over youth brilliance. Kolkata: Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2025 match(PTI)

Suryavanshi, only 14, has been the talk of India’s age-group structure in recent months. His jaw-dropping 32-ball century — jointly the third-fastest in men’s T20S — during the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which culminated in a blistering 144 off 42 balls against the UAE, has propelled him into the spotlight as one of the most exciting batting prospects in the country. He has also delivered consistently for India U19 across formats, strengthening the argument of many who believe he is ready for leadership responsibilities.

Yet the selectors chose continuity, sticking with Mhatre, who led India during the Australia tour earlier this year. The decision, insiders say, was influenced heavily by seniority and first-class exposure. Mhatre, 18, has already broken into top-tier domestic cricket — representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy — and carries the rare distinction of holding IPL experience at the age-group level.

Vihaan Malhotra has been named vice-captain, while Kishan Kumar Singh has been included, subject to fitness.

India begin their campaign on December 12 against a qualifier, followed by the high-profile clash against Pakistan on December 14. The tournament, running from December 12–21, serves as a key build-up to the 2025 U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat.