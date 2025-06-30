Vaibhav Suryavanshi bows out to fiery send-off by England pacer as youngster impresses with whirlwind blitz

Left-handed batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, continues to go from strength to strength as the southpaw batter put on a brute hitting masterclass in the 2nd Youth ODI between India U19 and England U19 in Northampton on Monday. The youngster scored 45 runs off 34 balls after India were asked to bat first by England captain Thomas Rew. India U119 vs England U19: Left-handed batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was given a fiery send-off by home pacer Jack Home. (Screengrab - ECB)

Suryavanshi scored 45 runs with the help of 5 fours and three sixes. He threatened to take the game away from the hosts. However, he was left disappointed in the 11th over as pacer Jack Home cut short his innings. The left-handed batter was left dejected upon being dismissed.

The young English pacer also rubbed it in as he gave Suryavanshi a fiery send-off, asking him to go back to the dressing room.

Home's reaction was understandable, provided the southpaw batter took him to the cleaners. In the eight balls he faced, Suryavanshi scored 18 runs. However, the England pacer had the last laugh, as he ended up taking the wicket of the Indian opener.

Suryavanshi helped revive India's innings alongside No.3 batter Vihaan Malhotra after the visitors lost their skipper Ayush Mhatre in the opening over of the contest. The right-handed batter lost his wicket on the very first ball he faced.

Mhatre walked back to the dressing room after his stumps were rattled by AM French's delivery.

Suryavanshi impresses in 1st ODI

Suryavanshi also impressed everyone with his knock in the first youth ODI, scoring 48 runs off just 19 balls. His attacking intent up top helped India chase down 175 comprehensively.

His innings was boosted by three fours and five sixes in the first ODI before he was dismissed by Ralphie Albert.

The left-handed batter became a household name when he represented the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. He even scored a century against the Gujarat Titans, registering the fastest-ever century by an Indian in the T20 tournament.

In the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi scored 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36 and strike rate of 206.55. His highest score was 101 against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans.

Before the IPL, Suryavanshi also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup.