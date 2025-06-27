Vaibhav Suryavanshi dons famous jersey No.18, unleashes IPL-style carnage on England U19 with five monster sixes

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was at his explosive best in his brief but impactful stay at the crease during India's opening youth ODI match against England in Hove. Chasing a modest target of 175, Suryavanshi walked out to bat with intent as he opened the innings alongside Ayush Mhatre, and smashed a brilliant 48 off just 19 deliveries. His innings featured three fours and five towering sixes before he was dismissed in the 8th over by Ralphie Albert. Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed carnage on England U19 bowlers in the 1st ODI(X)

Suryavanshi, just 14, burst into the limelight last year when he smashed a century in a youth Test against Australia. His explosive batting approach earned him an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals, and Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the T20 league in style, smashing an incredible 101 off just 38 deliveries during a match against Gujarat Titans.

He had also represented India in the U19 Asia Cup held last year.

In the 1st ODI between the U19 teams of England and India, the hosts were bowled out for just 174 in 42.2 overs, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from the Indian youngsters. Kanishk Chouhan was the pick of the bowlers with an economical 10-over spell, conceding just 20 for three wickets. Henil Patel, RS Ambrish, and Mohamed Enaan picked up two wickets each.

Suryavanshi's knock

Ayush Mhatre, the U19 captain who represented Chennai Super Kings in this year's IPL, opened the innings alongside Suryavanshi. However, it was the latter who took over the role of the aggressor, smashing the English bowlers all around the park. Donning the jersey no.18 – which has long belonged to Virat Kohli in senior white-ball cricket – he hit a four off only the second ball he faced against AM French, and smashed a boundary in every over he batted except for the 8th, in which he was dismissed.

Suryavanshi also smashed two successive sixes against Jack Home, putting England under instant pressure. However, his dismissal for 48 opened a window for English bowlers to attack the batters, and the side picked up three quick wickets later. However, Suryavanshi's early damage has largely ensured India would cruise past the target; at the time of writing this copy, India had reached 142/4 in 20.4 overs, needing only 33 more runs to win.