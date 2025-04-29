Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fake profile wreaks havoc with reply to Sachin Tendulkar, X forced to take action

With IPL performance of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's magnitude - he became the youngest and the fastest Indian to score an IPL century at the age of 14 - comes fame, recognition, accolades and admiration. While most of it is real, like his charming smile, some can be fake. When 14-year-old Vaibhav was making jaws drop by schooling the 'men' of Gujarat Titans in a never-before-seen onslaught by a teenager in the IPL, a fake X profile of the Rajasthan Royals batter wreaked havoc on social media. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi(AFP)

Using Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scintillating display on Monday as a tool, a profile named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, using the handle @VaibhavOfficia, garnered quick followers and rapid engagement. The profile used Vaibhav's photograph in RR uniform in the display picture, while the cover photo was of Vaibhav in India U19 whites.

The fake profile reposted some tweets from the official X handle of RR before gaining its biggest engagement with a reply to Sachin Tendulkar's wish. The legendary Indian cricketer quoted highlights of Vaibhav's blistering 101 off 38 balls, to state: "Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!!"

Vaibhav's fake profile replied to Tendulkar's praise by saying: "Thank you so much Sir. It’s been a dream to earn a compliment from someone I’ve admired. Grateful beyond words."

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, as most X users thought it was genuine. After it received 55,000 likes and more than 4000 reposts, X took action to stop the misinformation.

X provided three reasons for this account being fake. "1. Not followed by the Rajasthan Royals (they follow all their players). 2. Account handle using ‘Officia’, professional account tend to avoid such names. 3. All tweets and replies originated on 28th April, likely to farm engagement." it read.

The X disclaimer

The account was suspended hours later, but the user used the same credentials to form a new profile with the ID @Vaibhavsooryava. The reply to Tendulkar's tweet was not there, but the other post remained.

However, it is only a matter of time before X suspends even this profile of the impostor.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals the show

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in men's Twenty20 cricket on Monday as he guided Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory over GT. The left-hander smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his 101 off 38 balls, as the hosts chased down a 209-run target in 15.5 overs.

He reached his 100 in 35 balls to register the second-fastest century in IPL history, while combining with Yashasvi Jaiswal in a 166-run opening partnership.

"It is a very good feeling. It's my first hundred in the IPL and it's my third innings. The result has shown here after the practice before the tournament," player of the match, Suryavanshi said.

"I just see the ball and play. It has been a dream to get a 100 in the IPL and today it materialised. There is no fear. I don't think much, I just focus on playing."

Suryavanshi's century was also the quickest by an Indian in the IPL, bettering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball effort for Rajasthan against the Mumbai Indians in 2010.