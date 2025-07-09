Virat Kohli opens up on Test retirement for first time since breaking hearts: ‘When you colour your beard every 4 days…’

Almost two months after announcing his decision to retire from test cricket, legendary India cricketer Virat Kohli spoke on the matter for the first time on July 8, 2025. At an event organised by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh to raise funds for YouWeCan Foundation in London, the who's who of cricket assembled, including the current Indian side. Kohli used the reference to beard colour to imply that it was time for him to draw the curtains on his illustrious Test career. Virat Kohli opens up on Test retirement for the first time(AP)

"I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days," said Kohli when insisted by Gaurav Kapur to join Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Darren Gough on the stage.

On May 12, Kohli took to Instagram to write a lengthy Instagram post, announcing his retirement from Test cricket, a format he vouched for right through his career. "As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile."

Virat Kohli retired after playing 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs from 210 innings at an impressive average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 55.58. He has hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, including 7 double hundreds, with a highest score of 254. His 7 double centuries are the most by an Indian. Kohli has also struck 1,027 fours and 30 sixes in Test cricket. A pivotal figure in India’s overseas successes, Kohli was also the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia (2018–19).

Kohli's retirement came just five days after captain Rohit Sharma called it quits from red-ball cricket. Ever since then, Kohli has kept himself away from making any comments on cricketing affairs. He ended the hiatus by congratulating new India Test captain Shubman Gill on his record-breaking 269-run knock against England in the second Test.

Calling Gill a "star boy," Kohli wished the Indian captain all the best for his future. He also expressed his joy after India beat England by 336 runs to draw level in the five-match series. Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were also spotted attending a Wimbledon round of 16 men's singles match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

During the event, Kohli was seen in a jovial mood, catching up with his former teammates and even opponents like Kevin Pietersen.

Kohli also shared details about his bond with Yuvraj Singh, with whom he won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

"We shared a very good bond both on and off the field. I met him (Yuvraj) for the first time during a North Zone tournament in Bangalore. When I started playing for India, he, Bhajju Pa and Zaheer Khan took me under their wings. They really helped me grow as a player and made me comfortable in the dressing room. A Lot of fun times off the field and they made me aware of the lifestyle of getting to the top. These are the bonds I will cherish for the rest of my life. Watching him in the World Cup was very special and what we got to know after that was a shock. Being so close to him... we had no idea. Then his battle with cancer and again the champion that he is... coming on top and making a comeback to the team when I was leading the team."