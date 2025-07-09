'Rishabh Pant is not Adam Gilchrist. He should be compared with best batters': R Ashwin says, 'he's not a newbie'

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on Rishabh Pant’s approach with the bat, advising the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter to blend his natural aggression with situational awareness. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of India's most dependable match-winners in Test cricket, often delivering when it matters most. His ability to score centuries in challenging conditions has repeatedly helped the team recover from tricky situations and turn games around. Rishabh Pant has been in incredible form in red-ball cricket.(AFP)

The wicketkeeper-batter also scored twin centuries at Headingley, Leeds, to become the second glovesman to achieve the feat after Andy Flower. After the historic feat in Leeds, he followed it up with a brisk 65 off 58 balls in the second innings at Birmingham. His efforts fuelled India to a series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

He achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to amass 2,000 Test runs in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). His aggressive batting has been crucial in accelerating India's scoring rate, demonstrating his capacity to dominate opposition bowlers.

Ashwin stressed the importance of Pant recognising when to curb his attacking instincts, especially in high-pressure scenarios, to better serve the team’s needs.

"I would like to see Rishabh Pant achieve his potential. We want him to entertain us, but he can do that and show restraint when needed. Pant is not a newbie anymore. I want to benchmark Pant to his standards," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

‘Rishabh Pant is not Adam Gilchrist’

Ashwin's remarks underscore the belief within the Indian camp that Pant possesses a unique blend of attacking prowess and defensive solidity, distinguishing him as a rare talent who should be celebrated for his own distinct style

The veteran also addressed the frequent comparisons between Pant and former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist. He firmly believes that such comparisons are misplaced, highlighting a crucial difference in their game.

"He is a fabulous player. He is not Adam Gilchrist, many compare him to Gilchrist. He didn't have such a good defence. Pant has a high-quality defence. He should be compared with some of the best batters, not Gilchrist. Rishabh Pant can do Pant things," he added.