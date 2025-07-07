Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in London, witness Novak Djokovic's brilliance at Wimbledon: ‘Business as usual for…’

Virat Kohli is in London; hence, it is no surprise that he decided to attend Wimbledon 2025. The star Indian batter, who announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year, was in attendance for the Men's Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur. Last year's Wimbledon finalist, Djokovic, did not disappoint as he registered a win despite losing the first round 1-6. Virat Kohli is in London; hence, it is no surprise that he decided to attend Wimbledon 2025.(AFP )

The world expected Virat Kohli to make the trip to the UK for the five-match series between India and England. However, he stunned the world by announcing his retirement from the longest format just days before the squad announcement.

Kohli, who won his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in June 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), travelled to London after the tournament to spend time with his family.

Virat Kohli's Instagram posts are rare, but we are glad that he has started posting about his whereabouts. On Saturday, he had posted a story for India Test captain Shubman Gill, who became the toast of the town, owing to his 430-run haul in the Edgbaston Test against England.

Just two days later, the most successful India Test captain was at the Centre Court, watching the action unfold between Djokovic and de Minaur. Kohli saw the match alongside wife Anushka Sharma as the duo were spotted in the stands, looking their best in formals.

"What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator. @djokernole," Kohli wrote on Instagram Stories.

Virat Kohli attended the Wimbledon 2025 match between Djokovic and de Minaur.(Virat Kohli Instagram)

Speaking of the match between Djokovic and de Minaur, the former won the contest 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. For the first time in his career, Djokovic lost the first set at Wimbledon by a margin of 6-1.

The Round of 16 match was also attended by Joe Root, Roger Federer and James Anderson.

Kohli congratulates Team India

After India's emphatic 336-run win against England at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team on a fantastic achievement.

Also Read: Virat Kohli erupts after Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India create history, gives two players 'special mention'

He wrote, “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field, and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”

Kohli has now retired from both Tests and T20Is. He will only continue to play the 50-over format, where he holds the record for scoring the most centuries.

His return to Team India colours has been delayed after the postponement of India's tour to Bangladesh. He will now be seen in the ODI series against Australia in October when India make the trip Down Under.

The right-handed batter called time on his Test career having played 123 Tests. He scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.