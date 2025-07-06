Virat Kohli erupts after Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India create history, gives two players 'special mention' for the win

India finally laid to rest their Edgbaston demons in style, crushing England by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 and record their first-ever Test victory at the venue. It was a performance stamped with authority, which saw Akash Deep delivering a sensational ten-wicket match haul and captain Shubman Gill leading from the front with twin centuries (including a double ton). India's captain Shubman Gill (C) and his players during the Edgbaston Test(AFP)

At the heart of the celebration was former captain Virat Kohli, who took to social media soon after India sealed the historic win.

“Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch,” Kohli wrote on his official X profile.

Gill’s first-innings 269, the highest by an Indian captain overseas, had laid the foundation, supported by Ravindra Jadeja’s composed 89 and a handy 65 from Rishabh Pant. In the second innings, Gill returned to smash 161 off just 162 deliveries as India declared with a mammoth target of 608 for England.

England's response, while defiant in parts, never looked convincing. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep dismantled the top order early in both innings, although the latter was particularly influential in the second. Akash Deep, playing in place of a rested Jasprit Bumrah, justified with a four-wicket haul in the first innings, and incredible figures of 6/99 in the second, including the final wicket that completed India’s 336-run victory.

The dismissal was poetic in itself: Brydon Carse skied one to Shubman Gill, who calmly settled under the ball to finish off a landmark win that had eluded Indian teams for 58 years.

A dominant Day 5

On the final day, rain delayed the start of the day as heavy downpours in Birmingham sparked concerns over the fate of the Test. However, the ground staff worked quickly once the rain stopped to ensure all three sessions were possible. Akash Deep made early inroads after the play resumed, removing Ollie Pope before Prasidh Krishna picked his first wicket, dismissing Harry Brook.

Washington Sundar, then, ended Ben Stokes' resistance in the final over before Lunch. In the second session, Jamie Smith's dismissal on 88 all but ended England's hopes for survival.