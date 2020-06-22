Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? David Warner gives an interesting answer

cricket

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:28 IST

It is hard to dodge the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith debate. Despite there being the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Babar Azam, the battle for the best has somewhat come down between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. When Australia opener David Warner was asked about the two modern-day greats, the left-hander carefully evaded the question and said it will be more about India vs Australia than Virat Kohli and Steve Smith when India tour Down Under later this year.

Warner said both Kohli and Smith are best batsmen across three formats of the game.

“In comparison with him [Kohli] and Smith, they are obviously two of the best batters in the world across all three formats. It is going to be a great battle between them if that’s what people are anticipating,” David Warner said on India Today show Inspiration.

Warner hoped for a great contest when these two sides meet in December. The last time India went to Australia met India had won the series 2-1.

“For us, it’s about Australia vs India, we don’t look at individual battles. If it’s individual, it’s bowler vs batter. At the end of the day, we have to do our research well. We know our line and lengths to bowl in Australia. Use our conditions right. Hopefully, the contest is great between bat and ball and great spirit of cricket battle as well.”

Earlier Smith had spoken about how the relation between him and Kohli has developed in the last few months.

“I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field and play as well for our respective teams and its part of the game.

“Virat’s gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me and David Warner little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up. He is a terrific guy and the way he has lead the Indian Team has been amazing, they are amazing side and can’t wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year will be something incredibly special,” he had said on Cricket Connected.

(With agency inputs)