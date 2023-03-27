Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians created history as they became the first team to win the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). After dominating the tournament, the team produced a similar show in the finale, where they secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. Meg Lanning has a chat with umpire after Shafali Verma's controversial out in WPL final

Mumbai after being asked to bowl first by Delhi skipper Meg Lanning, who finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, didn't take long to make inroads. Issy Wong, who claimed the only hattrick in the tournament, led Mumbai's attack and scalped three wickets. She found great support from West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who picked the same number of wickets to help Mumbai restrict Delhi for 131/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai in response completed the 132-run chase with three balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls and stitched a crucial 72-run stand with Harmanpreet for the third wicket.

The outcome left many Mumbai supporters ecstatic but Delhi fans were left irked with a controversial decision, which cost their side the wicket of explosive opener Shafali Verma.

Shafali scored a 4-ball 11 before falling against Wong while attempting an attacking shot against the England pacer. The batter was caught at backward point by Amelia Kerr, but the height of the delivery demanded a closer look.

The ball appeared to be above waist height and it was immediately referred by the batter, however, the third umpire chose to stick with the on-field decision.

Both Shafali and Lanning didn't look pleased with the decision as the Delhi captain was seen having a chat with the umpire too regarding the same.

Delhi Capitals too reacted to the incident on social media and asked if it was “No ball or fair delivery?”

Fans too had similar reactions, with many even pointing fingers at umpires while others accused the champions of cheating. Here are a few reactions:

While Lanning took the Orange cap, Matthews finished as the leading wicket-taker to claim the Purple cap.

If we look at Mumbai's campaign in the tournament, the team won six off their eight encounters and finished second on the points table. They then went to defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the play-offs.

