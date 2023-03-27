Home / Cricket / Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question

Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2023 09:11 AM IST

Delhi fans were left irked with a controversial decision, which cost their side the wicket of explosive opener Shafali Verma.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians created history as they became the first team to win the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). After dominating the tournament, the team produced a similar show in the finale, where they secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Meg Lanning has a chat with umpire after Shafali Verma's controversial out in WPL final
Meg Lanning has a chat with umpire after Shafali Verma's controversial out in WPL final

Mumbai after being asked to bowl first by Delhi skipper Meg Lanning, who finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, didn't take long to make inroads. Issy Wong, who claimed the only hattrick in the tournament, led Mumbai's attack and scalped three wickets. She found great support from West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who picked the same number of wickets to help Mumbai restrict Delhi for 131/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai in response completed the 132-run chase with three balls to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls and stitched a crucial 72-run stand with Harmanpreet for the third wicket.

The outcome left many Mumbai supporters ecstatic but Delhi fans were left irked with a controversial decision, which cost their side the wicket of explosive opener Shafali Verma.

Shafali scored a 4-ball 11 before falling against Wong while attempting an attacking shot against the England pacer. The batter was caught at backward point by Amelia Kerr, but the height of the delivery demanded a closer look.

The ball appeared to be above waist height and it was immediately referred by the batter, however, the third umpire chose to stick with the on-field decision.

Both Shafali and Lanning didn't look pleased with the decision as the Delhi captain was seen having a chat with the umpire too regarding the same.

Delhi Capitals too reacted to the incident on social media and asked if it was “No ball or fair delivery?”

Fans too had similar reactions, with many even pointing fingers at umpires while others accused the champions of cheating. Here are a few reactions:

While Lanning took the Orange cap, Matthews finished as the leading wicket-taker to claim the Purple cap.

If we look at Mumbai's campaign in the tournament, the team won six off their eight encounters and finished second on the points table. They then went to defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the play-offs.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
delhi capitals shafali verma mumbai indians wpl women's premier league + 3 more
delhi capitals shafali verma mumbai indians wpl women's premier league + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out