‘We all know Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when ball swings’: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer

A left-arm seamer bowling an in-swinger to Rohit Sharma is what an away-going delivery on the fifth stump is to Virat Kohli. The Indian captain somehow hasn't yet managed to find a way to get his pads out of the way and make straight contact with the incoming delivery from a left-arm seamer, especially early on in his innings. With new left-armers - Reece Topley and David Willey - sharing the new ball for England it was a matter of time before Rohit succumbed early. He did manage to put up a fine show in the first ODI, where the England bowlers erred on the shorter side but in the second ODI at Lord's Topley found the perfect length, perfect line and just the perfect movement to trap Rohit in front.

The ball didn't actually come back in that much like a Shaheen Shah Afridi or Trent Boult would do to Rohit but just held its line instead of going on with the angle. It kissed Rohit's pads before landing into keeper Jos Buttler's gloves. The umpire raised his finger but Rohit went upstairs. To no one's surprise, it was three reds - pitching in line, impact in line and hitting the wickets. Rohit had to walk back for a duck.

Also Read | Ex-England captain reacts to Babar Azam's tweet on Virat Kohli's form

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels it's a weakness that Rohit has to work on as bowlers across the globe have started to target him there.

“We all know Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when the ball swings. Reece Topley bowled really well. Even the shot Rohit played before he got out, that was loose as well," he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer was also not happy with Shikhar Dhawan's subdued approach. "Very unlike batting display. Shikhar Dhawan again, although he got a not out in the first game, he still looks rusty. He hasn’t found his touch because he hasn’t played a lot of cricket.”

“They came out a little bit in a timid way. I wouldn’t say they were complacent, but playing four maidens… that intent was probably missing at the start. They didn’t come out and hit the ground running," Jaffer added.

India lost their top-order cheaply and then never really recovered even though the target of 247 was not a big one.

They fell short by a 100 runs as England levelled the series. The third match will be played at Manchester on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON