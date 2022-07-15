Former England captain Michael Vaughan reacts to Babar Azam's tweet on Virat Kohli's form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's tweet on Virat Kohli has been one of the top trends on social media for more than 12 hours now. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among many who found Babar Azam's encouraging 'this too shall pass' tweet on Kohli interesting. "Class act Babar," wrote Vaughan. Babar posted a photograph with Kohli, which was taken before the start of last year's India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Dubai and wrote "This too shall pass. Stay strong." He cross-posted in both on Twitter and Insgram. The tweet, at the time of writing this, had 160 thousand likes and close to seven thousand retweets.

Class act Babar 👏 https://t.co/GfaAGXwTIu — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2022

Kohli was out for 16 off 25 deliveries as India faced a 100-run drubbing against the hosts. While Kohli got off to a good start with the bat, hitting three boundaries, he soon fell to David Wiley, as he got an outside to England captain Jos Buttler.

Also Read | 'If selectors want to say Kohli is rested to give him respect, it's fine': Kapil

Indian captain Rohit Sharma threw his weight behind his predecessor. "For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said at the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Saying that a cricketer of Kohli's calibre does not need any reassurance from anyone, Rohit added, "He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter."Kohli also received backing from England captain Buttler who maintained that just like every cricketer, it is important to keep in mind the former is "human" and can have a couple of low scores before getting back into form once again.

"I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world," Buttler said."So, he has been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, they go through runs of form where they do not perform as well as they do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you are hoping it does not come against us," Buttler added.

Kohli has managed to score only 158 runs from seven ODI games so far this year with only two fifties to his name. The 33-year-old though remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan's Babar and Imam ul Haq.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON