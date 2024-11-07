Bridgetown [Barbados], : West Indies skipper Shai Hope pointed out the reason behind his side's success over England in the ODI series and said that the Caribbeans were disciplined and performed consistently. "We were disciplined, really happy how our batting unit performed, bowlers also did well": WI skipper Hope on winning ODI series against England

Top Caribbean batter Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to clinch an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

With the victory in the final game of the series, the Caribbeans managed to seal a 2-1 series win over the Three Lions.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hope showered praise on Keacy Carty and said that his hard work is showing on the field. The skipper accepted that the series win over England will be a confidence booster for them.

"I thought we were disciplined and the main thing to be an elite team is to make sure that you do it consistently. He's a big plus for us, the hard work is showing. The boys are doing a lot of work off the field and it's a really big confidence booster for us. No comments! In a situation like that, you have to understand that such things can happen. It shows that we always fight when we are challenged. The importance of doing things off the field translates onto the field. Really happy with the way our batting unit performed and the bowlers also did really well," Hope said after the match.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt gave the Three Lions a fiery start in the inning. The wicketkeeper-batter was the highest run-getter for England as no other batters could display a solid performance.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King and Keacy Carty displayed a staggering performance and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

