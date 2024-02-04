 West Indies wins the toss and will field first in the 2nd one-day match against Australia | Cricket - Hindustan Times
AP |
Feb 04, 2024 08:48 AM IST

SYDNEY (AP) — West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and chose to field first in the second one-day cricket match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia leads the three-match series after winning by eight wickets in the first game at Melbourne on Friday.

The West Indies made two changes to its lineup with pacer Alzarri Joseph and batter Kjorn Ottley replacing Hayden Walsh and Kavem Hodge.

For the hosts, Jake Fraser-McGurk made his debut in place of Travis Head, who has been released from the squad for the remaining limited-overs games to rest ahead of the test series in New Zealand starting in late Februrary.

Will Sutherland also made his debut coming in for Xavier Bartlett, while Josh Hazlewood returns in place of Lance Morris.

The final match of the series is at Canberra on Tuesday.

Lineups:

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Steve Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (captain), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

