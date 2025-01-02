Dubai [UAE], : Legendary cricketer and former ICC President Zaheer Abbas struck a chord with cricket fans during an engaging episode of Cricket Predicta in the UAE. Abbas reflected on the timeless appeal of India-Pakistan cricket and expressed his deep admiration for Indian captain Rohit Sharma. "Whole world stops to watch": Zaheer Abbas reflects on India-Pakistan Cricket

"Whenever India and Pakistan clash, the whole world stops to watch, no matter where they are," Abbas said on Cricket Predicta.

Speaking about the rivalry that has enthralled fans for generations, Abbas passionately remarked, "All the countries in the world are playing matches with each other, but why are India and Pakistan not playing them? I don't understand why these two nations are not playing bilateral series. When the people of India breathe, they come to Pakistan. When the people of Pakistan breathe, they come to India. But they are not playing the match in front of you. I don't understand why it is like this."

Abbas' heartfelt words captured the essence of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, a spectacle that transcends sport and unites fans across borders. His disappointment over the lack of bilateral matches was palpable, underscoring the significance of these games in the hearts of millions.

The conversation also turned to Rohit Sharma, with Zaheer Abbas lavishing praise on the Indian skipper's sublime batting abilities.

"Rohit Sharma has a lot of time to play the shot. He plays the shot as he wishes, wherever he wants. What Rohit Sharma has done is something that happens to very few players. I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma," he noted.

Abbas' admiration for Sharma extended beyond his talent, emphasizing the Indian captain's remarkable consistency under pressure and his unique ability to dominate at the crease.

Known as "the Asian Bradman," Zaheer Abbas is no stranger to greatness himself. His stellar career includes becoming the first cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs during the 1982/83 season, a record that still stands as a testament to his brilliance.

In 2020, Zaheer Abbas was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, an honour befitting his extraordinary contributions to the sport. Decades after his retirement, his legacy continues to inspire cricketers and fans worldwide, making him one of the most celebrated figures in cricket history.

