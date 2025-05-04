Why was Dewald Brevis denied review in RCB vs CSK? Costly umpiring call haunts Chennai in crushing 2-run heartbreak

In a moment that sparked controversy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings’ young sensation Dewald Brevis was left stunned after being denied the chance to review a leg-before decision during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing a daunting 214, CSK were banking on the in-form South African to provide the much-needed boost in the final stages of the chase. But Brevis’ outing lasted just one ball, courtesy of a full toss from compatriot Lungi Ngidi that struck him low on the pads. Dewald Brevis signals for review against RCB(JioHotstar)

The on-field umpire wasted no time in raising his finger, but replays suggested the ball was veering well past leg stump. Yet the twist wasn’t just the wrong decision from the umpire, but the drama that followed.

As the finger went up, Brevis initially set off for a run before pausing to consult Ravindra Jadeja at the non-striker’s end. The pair exchanged words before Brevis finally gestured for a review. But by then, the 15-second DRS timer had expired.

The third umpire, bound by protocol, was unable to intervene, leaving Brevis walking back in disbelief – a victim of questionable judgment and a lapse in clock awareness.

The golden duck marked a major blow to CSK, as the side faced a heartbreaking two-run defeat in Bengaluru. MS Dhoni arrived at the crease following Brevis' departure, but could only score 10 off 7 deliveries that included a six. While Shivam Dube was brought in as an Impact Player after Dhoni's departure, the left-hander couldn't steer CSK to victory.

Yet another dramatic RCB vs CSK game

The Super Kings nearly pulled off the heist on the back of a scintillating 114-run stand between 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre and veteran Ravindra Jadeja. Mhatre lit up the evening with a breathtaking 94 off 48 balls, hammering five sixes and nine fours, while Jadeja remained unbeaten on a classy 77 off 45.

But the late flourish wasn’t enough as CSK finished on 211/5, with Lungi Ngidi’s 3/30 proving crucial for RCB.

Earlier, RCB’s innings was built on a commanding opening stand of 97 runs between Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62), who set the tone with aggressive intent. But it was Romario Shepherd who turned the game on its head with a 14-ball blitz, smashing 53 not out with four fours and six sixes.

His late onslaught not only pushed RCB past the 200-mark but also earned him the fastest fifty of the season and joint second-fastest in IPL history.