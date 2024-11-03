St John's [Antigua], : West Indies skipper Shai Hope on Sunday became his team's third-highest century-maker during his side's second ODI against England at Antigua on Saturday night. WI skipper Hope continues monstrous ODI form, few centuries short of Lara, Gayle

During the match, Hope smashed 117 in 127 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 92.12.

Hope is now the third-highest in terms of hundreds scored by West Indians in ODIs. He equalled the legendary Desmond Haynes on century count and only has Brian Lara and Chris Gayle ahead of him.

The West Indies veteran has been a key figure of the batting line-up and could very well be amongst the most under-the-radar ODI batters out now. Since last five years , Hope is the leading run-scorer in ODIs with 2,776 runs in 63 matches at an average of 52.37, scoring 11 centuries and 12 half-centuries and having best score of 132.

At the second place is star India batter Virat Kohli, who has scored 2,386 runs in 56 matches and 53 innings at an average of 49.70, with seven centuries and 18 fifties and best score of 166*.

At the third place is Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka scored 2,382 runs in 59 matches and innings at an average of 44.11, with six centuries and 15 fifties. His best score is 210*.

Coming to the match, WI was put to bat first by England, who chose to field first after winning the toss. After openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis were removed early, Kaecy Carty and skipper Shai Hope put on a 143-run stand for the third wicket. Sherfane Rutherford also scored a quickfire 54 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes and put on a 79-run stand with Hope.

Cameos from Shimron Hetmyer , Roston Chase and Matthew Forde took WI to 328/6 in their 50 overs.

John Turner and Adil Rashid were top bowlers for England. Livingstone and Jofra Archer got a wicket each,

In the run-chase of 329 runs, Salt held one end steady as England lost Will Jacks and Jordan Cox for poor scores. He put on a 44-run stand for the third wicket with Jacob Bethell, who made 55 in 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Bethell and Livingstone also put a half-century stand.

However, it was a 140-run stand for the fifth wicket between Livingstone and Sam Curran that took England to a win with 15 balls left. Livingstone smashed his maiden ODI ton, scoring 124* in 85 balls, with five fours and nine sixes and got a perfect partner in Curran at the other end, who made 52 in 52 balls, with three fours and a six. England secured a five-wicket win.

Livingstone's heroics earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.