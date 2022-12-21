Home / Cricket / ‘Wo hamara kaptaan hai or rahega’: Shaheen Afridi fires angry tweet as fans target Babar Azam after England drubbing

‘Wo hamara kaptaan hai or rahega’: Shaheen Afridi fires angry tweet as fans target Babar Azam after England drubbing

cricket
Published on Dec 21, 2022 07:26 AM IST

Babar Azam was right on money with the bat but it was his captaincy, which was once again under the scanner following the deplorable result.

Shaheen Afridi fires angry tweet as fans target Babar Azam after England drubbing
Shaheen Afridi fires angry tweet as fans target Babar Azam after England drubbing
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan endured a tough 0-3 defeat in the Test series at home against England. The tourists blew away Babar Azam and Co. with their new brand of attacking cricket. The tourists eked a 74-run victory on a dead Rawalpindi track in the series opener, then defeated Pakistan by 24 runs in the second Test in Multan, and secured a commanding eight-wicket win in the final Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

The outcome also saw Pakistan endure a huge blow in the World Test Championship (WTC) contention. This was Pakistan's fourth successive Test defeat on home soil, three against England and the fourth came in the previous series against Australia.

Also Read | 'There's a lot to answer. Who is going to be held accountable?': Ex-PAK captain slams Babar's men after ENG sweep series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was right on money with the bat as he scored 348 runs from six innings, which included one hundred and three fifties. But it was his captaincy, which was once again under the scanner following the deplorable result. However, amid the criticism his teammate and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi came out in support of the captain.

Urging fans to show some respect, Shaheen wrote a lengthy tweet, where he hailed Babar as Pakistan's pride. Asking the fans to continue their support, the speedster added that the story is still not over.

As things stand, Pakistan are placed seventh in the WTC standings. England, on the other hand, stand fifth on the nine-team table, which has Australia on top, followed by India.

Also Read | 'Kele ki shop lagao. Ande becho ja ke': Kapil Dev ridicules 'pressure' of IPL, Indian cricket with controversial remark

Pakistan will next play New Zealand in the two-match home series, which starts from December 26 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Shaheen will remain in the sideline for at least a few months, as he is still recuperating from his knee injury. The pacer had injured his knee ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, and had to miss the entire tournament, which saw Pakistan finish as the runners-up. He then returned to action during the T20 World Cup, but failed to continue following the tournament as his injury aggravated.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam shaheen afridi
babar azam shaheen afridi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out