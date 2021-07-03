World’s third largest cricket stadium to be made in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Cricket Academy said it will construct the world’s third-largest cricket stadium in Jaipur with capacity for 75,000 spectators at estimated cost of ₹300 crore.

Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot said that the stadium’s construction work in Chomp village on Jaipur-Delhi highway will be completed by RCA in about two and a half years.

“It will be the third-largest stadium in the world. In which 75,000 spectators will be able to enjoy the match. The stadium will be constructed in two phases - In phase-1, 40,000 spectators capacity will be built with 11 cricket pitches, two practice grounds, one cricket academy, a hostel, parking facility, sports club, hotel and gym,” said Vaibhav Gehlot.

Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) commissioner Gaurav Goyal said the construction work for both phases will take 5-years to complete.

The new stadium will be third largest cricket stadium in the world after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera and the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia that can hold 132,000 and 100,024 spectators respectively.

An RCA official said it will get infrastructure grant of ₹100 crore for the project from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and another ₹100 crore will be raised from bank loans.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has handed over land lease deed to the cricket body for the stadium. The RCA will soon issue tenders for the construction, which is likely to start by September, the Rajasthan cricket body said.