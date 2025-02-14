WPL: With now wider reach, Indians have chance to rise in third chapter

New Delhi: The Women’s Premier League’s dream of expansion and growth is finally coming to fruition. After being confined to Tier I cities Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in the first two editions, the tournament, in its third edition, will now bring women’s cricket into Tier II cities – Lucknow and Vadodara. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals to be crowned champions in the second edition of the WPL. (ANI)

Additionally, the tournament, for the first time since its inception in 2023, will see three Indian captains. Moving away from its initial criticism about not having enough Indian captains in its first year, the tournament will see Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma underlining the scope of leadership in the Indian set-up.

The presence of several U-19 players in this season’s WPL adds an exciting dimension. From U-19 T20 World Cup winning captain Niki Prasad to wicket-keeper batter G Kamalini, pacers Shabnam Shakil and VJ Joshitha, spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Parunika Sisodia, it seem like the league is indeed executing what it set out to do – give Indian players a bigger platform, a wider audience and a chance to rise.

The league continues to attract global stars with the likes of Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Hayley Matthews, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Sophie Ecclestone. After their incredibly dramatic history, West Indies star Deandra Dottin will finally feature for Gujarat Giants. After an incredible Ashes’ campaign, Australian leggie Alana King will also bolster an already potent UP Warriorz spin attack.

“The development and improvement of so many players to watch has been incredible to watch. They have been getting better just with the opportunity WPL gives them,” said seven-time World Cup winner and DC captain Lanning in a pre-season press conference.

“For young girls to see what’s possible and what the pathway is to play for franchises all over the world and for the country is inspiring. It gives you something to work towards and achieve. Back home (in Australia), the WPL gets talked about a wrong.

Team-by-team breakdown

In the auction, Gujarat Giants made headlines by securing all-rounder Simran Shaikh as their highest-paid player at ₹1.90 Crore. The explosive batter is expected to bring the lacking firepower to the team. However, a major off-field development saw support staff Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer part ways with the franchise. Having finished at the bottom of the table in both editions, a strategic change is now due. Gardner, who will lead the side this year, will be expected to right many wrongs.

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore have suffered a blow as several key players are unavailable due to injuries and personal reasons. However, they have largely retained their title-winning core and will be hoping to carry the confidence from last year’s inspiring campaign.

The UP Warriorz, who will finally get to play in front of a local crowd led by UP’s own Deepti, have emphasised the need to test out their Indian core, especially in the absence of Alyssa Healy. Their activation program held in Lucknow in the off-season aimed to develop grassroots talent and build a local connect. On the field, they need consistent performances from domestic players to challenge the league’s best.

Finalists in both years, Delhi Capitals already have a cheat code in Lanning as captain and a consistent but will need to go all the way this year. With a balanced squad and a mix of experienced internationals and promising emerging stars, the third time could be the charm.

As for the winners of the inaugural edition Mumbai Indians, they have the experience and arsenal to be the most feared team yet again. In the presence of some of the best all-rounders in the format, they will be hoping to exorcise the ghosts of the Eliminator vs RCB last year.

As the league expands and Indian talent make inroads, it will also be a good precursor to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 that India is set to host later this year.

The league begins on February 14 with the opener being staged at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. The action will then move to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on February 21 and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on March 3. The final leg will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai March 10 onwards. The final will also be staged on March 15.