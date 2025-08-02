Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers 6th century, India shatter their all-time Test record, equal world record

Yashasvi Jaiswal's love affair with England continues as the young left-handed opening batter smashed his fourth Test hundred against the Three Lions. The 24-year-old brought up the three-figure mark in the 51st over of the innings. This is Jaiswal's sixth century in the longest format of the game. Jaiswal endured a torrid time in the first innings as he lost his wicket cheaply. However, the southpaw made it count in the second innings, solidifying India's position in the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his 6th century. (Action Images via Reuters)

Jaiswal has an impeccable record against England as he has been scoring runs for fun against this opposition. Hence, it is no surprise that former England pacer Stuart Broad said on air, “His love affair with England continues.”

After completing his century, Jaiswal took off his helmet and gloves and blew flying kisses towards the dressing room. He also made a heart gesture with his hand. Everyone in the dressing room stood up in applause. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also sported a very wide smile.

Indian batters have scored 12 centuries in the ongoing series against England. This is the most number of tons registered by India in a single Test series, bettering the previous record of 11 centuries in 1978 in the home series against theWest Indies.

This is now the third-highest number of individual tons in a single series. Australia and the West Indies hold the record, as batters from the two teams smashed 21 centuries in a series in 1955.

82 of Jaiswal's 100 runs came behind square in the second innings against England, which is the highest by any player at the time of reaching his hundred.

Shubman Gill fails to break Sunil Gavaskar's record

Shubman Gill fell on the very first delivery of the second session and, as a result, he failed to break Sunil Gavaskar's record of most runs scored in a single Test series.

Gill finishes the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 754 runs to his name. Gavaskar had scored 774 runs in the 1971 series against the West Indies.

The Indian captain was sent back to the pavilion by Gus Atkinson after the England pacer wrapped him flush on the pads. The incoming delivery breached Gill's defence as he was unable to bring his bat down in time.

Earlier, India's nightwatchman Akash Deep frustrated England as he slammed his maiden Test half-century, much to the delight of the Indian dressing room.