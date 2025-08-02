ICC will be 'forced to take action' against Akash Deep for send-off to Ben Duckett: ‘Try doing that to Viv Richards’

In his short Test career so far, Akash Deep has mostly been in the news for all the right reasons. Whether it was a fiery debut at home against England, a lion-hearted performance in Australia without much success or his record-breaking 10-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston in this series, Akash Deep has made all the right noises. On Day 2 of the India vs England fifth Test at The Oval, there was a slight change in that. India's Akash Deep hugs England's Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth Test(AP)

Akash Deep's seemingly friendly gesture for England opener Ben Duckett became a topic of debate. Most pundits, including Ricky Ponting, Mike Atherton, Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Shastri, felt Akash Deep should have avoided doing that. In a hard-fought series, what's wrong with a player putting his arms around the shoulder of an opponent, you may ask. It's the timing of Akash Deep's gesture.

While there was nothing wrong with what Akash Deep did to Ben Duckett, the timing was off. Akash Deep wrapped his arms around Duckett's shoulder immediately after dismissing him. Duckett took it sportingly but many former cricketers believe a bowler should never try to pull off a "friendly" stunt like that after dismissing a batter.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former England captain Mike Atherton felt the ICC match referee would be forced to take action against Akash Deep.

Match referee will be forced to take action against Akash Deep

Atherton said he is all for banter and gestures among players, but they should refrain from making any form of physical contact.

"Can you imagine doing that to Viv Richards? I mean to anyone. I would've hated that if a bowler put his arm around me, having just dismissed me. Stay out of the way," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

"If Athers had put his arm around me, I would've said 'get out of the way,' Athers!" replied Ravi Shastri with a laugh.

"It's a serious point. It seemed good-natured and I like to give cricketers maximum leeway because it's an emotional, passionate game. I like to see them get stuck in. I don't like the match referees getting involved but it's a non-contact sport. Something like that can end in a problem. I think the match referee has to stamp that out," Atherton said.

Shastri said things could have gone south if Duckett had reacted differently and because the match is being watched by millions of people, the match referee will be compelled to take action to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

"There can be no physical contact. Another player (apart from Duckett), with a fiesty temperament, would have done something different, which he would have regretted. It is watched by millions. The match referee will be forced to take action because of the rule book," Shastri added.

During Day 2 of the fifth Test, Duckett attempted to rattle Akash with a taunt, saying, “You cannot get me out in here,” before striking a flamboyant reverse ramp shot and a string of boundaries. However, Akash responded in style, dismissing Duckett for 43 and then celebrating with a fist pump and a brief, smiling exchange, placing a hand on Duckett’s shoulder.

England's assistant coach Marcus Trescothick later reflected on the moment, expressing disapproval of Akash’s celebratory send-off. He suggested it was more appropriate for a bowler to let his actions speak and allow a dismissed batter to walk off without additional provocation. Trescothick emphasised that once the wicket is taken, “Your job is done,” and such gestures are unnecessary, although he acknowledged both sides have shown similar competitiveness throughout the series.