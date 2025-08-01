Akash Deep stops Ben Duckett and gives him uncomfortable send-off; Karthik, Atherton angry: 'If it was someone else...'

Akash Deep had the last laugh as he was finally able to send England opening batter Ben Duckett back to the pavilion on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Oval, London. Crawley and Duckett came out all guns blazing after the hosts bundled out Shubman Gill's India for 224 in the first innings. A massive onslaught ensued as Crawley and Duckett sent the visitors on a leather hunt. Mohammed Siraj, Akash and Prasidh Krishna were sent to the cleaners as Crawley and Duckett brought out the T20 shots such as reverse ramps and scoops. Akash Deep's send-off to Ben Duckett raises eyebrows.(Action Images via Reuters)

However, Akash Deep had the final laugh as he finally dismissed the left-handed batter Duckett for 43 on the fifth ball of the 13th over. Duckett lost his wicket in trying to go for yet another reverse scoop. He edged the delivery to the keeper Dhruv Jurel. As a result of this wicket, the opening stand of 92 runs came to an end. This was the fourth time in Tests that Akash Deep dismissed Duckett.

Akash Deep bowled a fullish delivery, and it nipped away. Duckett went for a shot that paid off earlier in the innings. However, he got a feather, and it went straight to Jurel, who completed an easy catch.

The Indian pacer first did a fist pump and then put his arm around Ben Duckett's shoulder. He also had a few words with him as the left-handed batter walked off the field. KL Rahul then came close towards Akash Deep to pull him away. This celebration was not aggressive, but it might just draw the attention of the match referee.

Atherton, Dinesh Karthik slam Akash Deep

Former cricketers Michael Atherton and Dinesh Karthik, who were on commentary at the time, did not appreciate Akash Deep's celebration as they asked the pacer to exercise caution.

“He's given Duckett a bit of a send-off, which is probably unnecessary, but it's the wicket that India desperately wanted. How many times did a bowler put his arm around after dismissing you, DK?,” said Atherton.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik said, “I'm not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you've got him out. Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did, or rather did. It looked like they knew each other really well."

Earlier on Day 2, Gus Atkinson completed his five-wicket haul as England bundled out India for 224 in the first innings. Karun Nair was the top scorer for the visitors as he played a knock of 57 runs off 109 balls.