Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from slip cordon in training sparks buzz after disastrous show in Leeds: ‘His hands are…’:

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 01, 2025 06:08 AM IST

India fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate broke his silence on Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from slip cordon training on Monday.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has fallen victim to criticism, despite getting a century in the opening Test vs England, in Leeds. Placed in the slip cordon, he dropped four catches, and it proved to be game-changing moments. Fast forward to the training session on Monday in Birmingham, it looks like Jaiswal might not feature as a slip fielding in the second Test, as Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul reporteldy received slip fielding training.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is attended by a physio.(AP)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is attended by a physio.(AP)

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, India fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed Jaiswal, and called him a ‘good catcher’.

“Look, I think we always want depth in the catching department. Yashasvi has been a very good catcher for us. We want to manage his confidence. There's also an argument for the short leg being a very important position, particularly if we are going to play two spinners. And we want to pick more guys in that position. So I think the more versatile we are as a fielding unit, the more guys can do more jobs,” he said.

The former Dutch cricketer also added that Jaiswal’a absence from the slip region is to give him rest. “In England, you're always going to have four catchers at some stage in the game. And maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up,” he said.

After the first Test, Jaiswal was defended by former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who revealed that he was wearing a tape on his fingers while fielding, which means that he could be injured. 

Kaif also opined that the tape was leading to the dropped catches. Meanwhile, Aussie legend Greg Chappell has backed Jaiswal, and pointed out that the dropped catches weren’t technical errors, and he could either be low on confidence or dealing with an injury issue.

