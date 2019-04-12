26-year-old arms smuggler arrested in Delhi

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for alleged arms smuggling.

Police said the man, a native of Bihar, had suffered a huge loss in his shoe making business a few years ago, after which he started smuggling arms for local gangs. He was arrested with three pistols.

Police have identified the man as Kamaluddin, a resident of Uttam Nagar. According to the police, during strict checking to thwart any movement of weapons or prohibited items ahead of the elections, a police team from Dwarka received information that one man would come to Uttam Nagar to supply illegal arms to one of his contacts.

“Our team laid a trap near 100 feet road in Uttam Nagar and soon as the suspect was spotted, our men swung into action and caught him. He was identified as Kamaluddin and on his personal search we recovered one country-made pistol. Two other pistols were recovered from the glove compartment of the scooter he was riding,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Alphonse said, Kamaluddin, known only by his first name, disclosed that he was born in Rajon Pali in Bihar. “To recover from the debt, he started supplying arms for a local gang. Efforts are on to trace the source of weapon and his contacts to whom he used to supply,” the officer said.

