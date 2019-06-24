9 murders in 24 hrs in Delhi: Cops say heinous crimes down

With nine murders being reported in the national Capital in the last 24 hours, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the city is witnessing a dangerous spurt in crime.

“Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety & security of Delhiites?” the CM tweeted.

Aam Aadmi party leader Atishi also said that criminals do not fear the police anymore. “…In the past 30 days at least 220 gun shots have been fired in the city,” she said.

Delhi police spokesperson Madhur Verma, however, said the murders were not a reflection on the law and order situation in the city. “The murders happened because of personal enmity. A man murdering his wife and children inside the house. This is a social aberration and not a reflection on the law and order situation,” said Verma, adding that the police have solved both cases.

An elderly couple and their 20-year-old nursing assistant were murdered in Vasant Vihar area on Sunday morning.

Earlier, on Saturday six murders were reported from Mehrauli and Uttam Nagar.

Verma said in the Mehrauli incident, a 33-year old private tutor had slit the throats of his wife and three children after having served them milk laced with sleeping pills. In the Uttam Nagar murders of the 51-year-old visually impaired music teacher and his wife, a close relative who carried a grudge against the couple for not marrying their daughter to him has been arrested.

After many took to social media and commented on the crime situation in Delhi, the police also released data that showed a decline of 22.22% in heinous crimes against senior citizens from 2018 to 2019 and claimed an overall reduction of 10% in other heinous crimes.

“Crimes committed against senior citizens are fewer than in previous years because Delhi police are taking a host of measures such as safety audit of residences where senior citizens are living and weekly visits by beat officers to the residence of senior citizens,” said Verma.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 04:52 IST