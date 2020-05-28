e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC allows shifting 955 Tablighi foreign attendees from quarantine centres

Delhi HC allows shifting 955 Tablighi foreign attendees from quarantine centres

delhi Updated: May 28, 2020 23:10 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed for 955 foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in March from quarantine centres to alternative accommodations after the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police said they had no objection.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar gave the order after receiving the status report from the Delhi government’s revenue department. The report said that the central government had not arrested or detained of the foreigners, who are accused of violating visa rules and endangering lives by attending the congregation when the government had restricted such public gatherings due to the spread of Covid-19. It also added that a case has been registered and charge sheets have been filed against them.

The foreigners were accommodated in quarantine centres across the city. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates Rebecca John and advocate Ashima Mandla, said that the foreigners had tested negative for Covid-19 and requested that they be sent to an alternative place of accommodations as they were being “illegally detained” in these centres. They submitted addresses of these alternative accommodations to the court.

In its status report, the Delhi government gave its No Objection Certificate (NOC) for shifting them. Counsels for the Delhi Police and Centre also said they had no objection to shift them. The counsels also said that the foreigners were directed to not leave the city without prior intimation to the authorities.

Meanwhile, another bench of the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking transfer of the case filed against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to June 18.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh adjourned the matter as the counsel appearing for the petitioner didn’t appear on time through video-conferencing.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In