Delhi Police arrest three men in Taimoor Nagar murder case

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly killing Rupesh Besoya outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar. The three men were caught from Chhattarpur when they robbed a man of his bike, gold chain and mobile phone at gun point on Tuesday night, the police said. The police claimed to have cracked the case, saying that the three men confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Besoya’s murder had sparked violent protests in the area on Sunday night, which continued till the following day. Residents alleged that local drug peddlers who often create nuisance in the area killed Besoya. The police said they are probing the role of the three men on allegations of drug peddling in Taimoor Nagar.

The arrested men have been identified as Akash from Sangam Vihar, Ajay Rathi from Rajpur Khurd and Suraj from Kishangarh.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that Akash and Suraj were arrested for the robbery that they had committed on Tuesday night. “A team investigating the robbery had identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and following a raid, they were arrested with two country made pistols. The robbed bike and a gold chain were also recovered from them,” Kumar said.

The DCP said that during further raids, Akash’s associate Ajay Rathi was also caught. He was also found carrying a pistol, he said.

“During interrogation, Akash and Rathi confessed their involvement in Rupesh Besoya’s murder in Taimoor Nagar and in a theft of a Honda City car from Bhogal in Jangpura. We are now looking into their involvement in the Taimoor Nagar murder with the CCTV footages and other corroborative evidences,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police in this regard and asked them to file an action taken report on the matter by October 10. DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the victim’s family on Thursday. She said the family members told her that Rupesh and his wife were threatened by the alleged drug peddlers on several occasions when they approached police to report against them.

“The deceased’s wife and elder brother said there is rampant trade of illegal drugs and liquor in the area. The family continues to live in absolute fear and is receiving death threats. We have asked the police to file a status report and explain why the family has not been provided police protection,” said Maliwal.

On Sunday around 8.30 pm, Besoya (34), who used to run a stationery shop, was playing cricket with his children outside his house, when he was shot dead at point blank range by a man whom he had asked not to use abusive language. The murder was captured in a CCTV camera in which the gunman and his aide are seen with weapons.

On Monday, hundreds of residents from Taimoor Nagar took to the streets to protest the killing of Besoya by an alleged drug peddler. The protestors had alleged police inaction and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

