Caste has no place in a modern democracy

An enduring paradox of independent India has been crimes against Dalit communities – an unfortunate aspect in a democracy that has doggedly persisted despite the rising economic and political heft of caste-marginalised groups. Such violence spans the length and breadth of India, but regional specificities exist, as do differences in the strategies employed by various states to fight them. Any reboot of a national strategy to curb such cases will need to learn from these nuances. This newspaper reported one such learning on Tuesday, showing that Madhya Pradesh (MP) had the highest crime rate against people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 2021. The state also had the highest crime rate against SCs in 2020, and was ranked second (behind Rajasthan) in 2019. But data also showed that the rate at which charge sheets were filed was higher in MP than in most Indian states. Its neighbour, Rajasthan, was far lower on this aspect, highlighting that state police needed to do a lot more. When it comes to crimes against Dalits, the political dispensation in power appears to have little impact.