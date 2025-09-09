Challenges ahead for new vice-president

C P Radhakrishnan became India’s 15th vice-president (VP) on Tuesday after comprehensively defeating the Opposition’s candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, in an election that comprised members of both Houses of Parliament. The victory caps a distinguished career for the long-time RSS loyalist, who has served as a MP and governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra. It serves as a vindication of the ruling NDA after the controversial resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in July. And it presents an opportunity for some temperance in the now volatile dynamics of Parliament that has marred lawmaking and discussions.

One of Radhakrishnan’s most important tasks as VP will be to manage the Rajya Sabha as its chairman and restore the dignity and gravitas that was associated with the House of Elders. Regrettably, in recent years, the deterioration of the relationship between the government and the Opposition, and sharply polarised politics have hollowed out the bedrock of the cooperative relationship that would enable enriching and forward-looking discussions on the future of the country. Whether it be a string of disruptions, Opposition complaints of partisan behaviour from the chair, or mass suspensions, the Upper House has been in the news for unsavoury reasons. Radhakrishnan can help it return to its true purpose — to be a voice for the states, a reasoned check on the more immediate impulses of the directly elected Lok Sabha, and to help create an atmosphere of constructive discussions. He can take inspiration from his namesake, India’s first vice-president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and other luminaries who graced this chair and made the position far bigger in stature than merely ceremonial.