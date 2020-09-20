e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / National Board for Wildlife: Govt must follow due processes

National Board for Wildlife: Govt must follow due processes

A full NBWL meeting is a necessity because while the committee’s function is to regulate land diversion within protected areas and eco-sensitive zones, a purely project clearance activity, NBWL has the power to deal with policy-level decisions

editorials Updated: Sep 20, 2020 18:49 IST
Hindustan Times
The Centre’s reluctance to follow green laws and conduct a rigorous project-approval process is not just dangerous for the country’s biodiversity but also endangers the fundamental right of citizens to a clean environment.
The Centre’s reluctance to follow green laws and conduct a rigorous project-approval process is not just dangerous for the country’s biodiversity but also endangers the fundamental right of citizens to a clean environment. (AP)
         

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads, has not met even once in the past five years with all its 47 members in attendance, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change ministry informed the Rajya Sabha recently. Only a standing committee of NBWL, which is authorised to exercise the board’s powers, met 23 times between 2015-16 and 2019-20. During this period, a report in this newspaper said, 680 projects were granted wildlife clearance.

A full NBWL meeting is a necessity because while the committee’s function is to regulate land diversion within protected areas and eco-sensitive zones, a purely project clearance activity, NBWL has the power to deal with policy-level decisions. Wildlife conservation is a multi-disciplinary effort and NBWL members are from diverse fields. Therefore, it is the perfect platform to get stakeholders on board and evaluate projects much more rigorously.

The Centre’s reluctance to follow green laws and conduct a rigorous project-approval process is not just dangerous for the country’s biodiversity but also endangers the fundamental right of citizens to a clean environment. There are many scientific reports — the latest being the Global Biodiversity Outlook 5 — that have warned that further destruction of flora and fauna will have serious effects of humans. It’s time to strengthen green regulations, introduce a stronger system of checks and balances, and make the clearance process more transparent and inclusive. And for that, two reasonable steps would be regular and full NBWL meetings and a robust Environmental Impact Assessment law.

tags
top news
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In